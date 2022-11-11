Inland lows could freeze tonight but high temps are moderating

After a couple of days of rain, the Central Coast was left in the cold air behind a series of cold fronts and an upper-level trough.

Now that the air has dried out, skies have cleared and winds are offshore overnight; this sets the stage for some very cold lows in the interior.

Last night the interior was greeted by a frost advisory and a freeze warning. Tonight, it is all just a freeze warning.

A freeze warning means that lows will likely drop to freezing or sub-freezing for long enough (hours) to do potential damage to plants and can even kill some types of plants. There is also concern about human and animal exposure which can cause hypothermia if that exposure is extended.

Other than that high temps should recover into the 60s, even mid-60s for many for high temps Friday. Saturday looks similar. Sunday high temps might take a step back with a dry low/cold front whipping thru the region.

Next week temps stay essentially level. No signs of significant rain in the forecast.

The weekly update on the U.S. Drought Monitor showed some very minor improvement in California but 100% of the state remains in drought.

The local reservoirs did see a few places get a bump from recent rains however the majority of lakes still declined a little.