No big changes in the weather for Friday, but Saturday does contain a change many are hoping for inland: cooling temps.

A ridge of high pressure is keeping the marine layer low and pinned to beaches and near coastal valleys. This has kept inland temps over 100 much of the week.

This pattern holds thru Friday but the ridge in the jet stream moves on to be replaced by the milder SW flow aloft. This will return inland temps to near average (actually a few degrees below Sunday into the middle of next week).

Beaches and near coastal valleys have been generally mild this week as night and morning low clouds have been somewhat stubborn at beaches and even when the clouds clear off the marine influence is there keeping temps down.

This cooling pattern will also cool places already mild, but not as dramatically as inland. Folks at beaches and near coastal valleys can expect temps to drop a handful of degrees with deep penetration of the night and morning marine clouds thru the weekend.

Later next week it looks like some warming resumes, some models are actually calling for some very warm/hot temps to develop late next week. Stay tuned.

The weekly lake level update shows levels continuing to sag. The U.S. Drought Monitor in California also showed a very minor increase in the lower levels of drought but 100% of the state remains in drought with the Central Coast having three of the worst categories represented (severe, extreme, and exceptional).