Inland temps continue to ease into the weekend while typical June pattern locks in at the coast

Fairly widespread low clouds and nighttime fog will continue to affect coastal areas daily into next week, with partial clearing during the afternoons. Temperatures near the coast will be a few to several degrees below normal due to the onshore flow, while interior regions will experience considerably warmer temperatures.

Short-Term Forecast (Today-Sunday)

Strong onshore flow is maintaining the marine layer near the coast, where temperatures range from the upper 50s to mid-60s. Only partial clearing of marine stratus took place today and it is expected to fill back in and extend inland across coastal valleys tonight, with some fog mixing in. The interior was still warm to hot today and the heat advisory remains thru 8pm, but most interior areas will likely fail to hit 100 (yesterday they did).

This overall weather pattern is expected to remain unchanged through the rest of the week and into the weekend. However, a modest cooling trend is anticipated over interior regions due to the eastward movement of the high-pressure ridge. A more prominent mid-level trough is expected to develop along the California coast this weekend, but dry conditions aloft will prevent any precipitation.

Long-Term Forecast (Monday-Thursday)

The weather pattern is expected to see only gradual changes from the weekend into next week.

The marine layer will continue over coastal areas and nearby valleys, with widespread nighttime stratus and patchy fog partially clearing each afternoon. Daily temperatures will range from the 60s near the coast, 70s in coastal valleys, and 80s and 90s in interior regions.