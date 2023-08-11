Inland temps crawl back to the triple digits next week while coastal temps stay mild

The upper-level low pressure system and moisture from former tropical storm Eugene still lingers around the Central Coast but most of the activity has moved outside of our area.

With more sunshine today and some building high pressure temperatures are beginning to warm and that process will continue especially in the interior into the middle of next week.

At the coast where garden variety August weather returns with night and morning low clouds and afternoon clearing at beaches and near coastal valleys.

Temperatures for the weekend feature 60s and 70s at beaches with 70s in the coastal valleys and 90s in the interior.

While the interior warms up next week coastal conditions will also warm but by only a few degrees as marine influence will still be part of the forecast.