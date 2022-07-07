Watch Now
Inland temps headed toward 100, but marine influence will keep extreme temps away at the coast

Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 07, 2022
The first half of this week the Central Coast saw plenty of marine clouds and breezy onshore winds. The winds have eased a little and the marine depth is in the process of shrinking. There will still be some night and morning clouds near the coast but it'll clear faster and interior morning clouds will be gone in the coming days.

The reason for the change is that trough in the jet stream to the west of the Central Coast has encouraged the depth of the marine layer. It is lifting out and by early next week a large ridge is in place over the western United States. This will squish marine influence out of the interior valleys and temps will likely be in the upper 90s to just over 100. And late next week could even see temps push past 105 inland.

Despite the ridge, there will be afternoon onshore winds at beaches and near coastal valleys which will keep temperatures near seasonal averages there.

The weekly lake levels dropped, to no one's surprise. But the U.S. Drought Monitor showed no week-to-week change in drought status locally or statewide.

