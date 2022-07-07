The first half of this week the Central Coast saw plenty of marine clouds and breezy onshore winds. The winds have eased a little and the marine depth is in the process of shrinking. There will still be some night and morning clouds near the coast but it'll clear faster and interior morning clouds will be gone in the coming days.

There will be some marine cloud cover at the coast but it will not be as extensive nor push as far into the valleys as the last few days. We will warm away from the beaches. pic.twitter.com/obka9uhOid — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 7, 2022

The reason for the change is that trough in the jet stream to the west of the Central Coast has encouraged the depth of the marine layer. It is lifting out and by early next week a large ridge is in place over the western United States. This will squish marine influence out of the interior valleys and temps will likely be in the upper 90s to just over 100. And late next week could even see temps push past 105 inland.

Towns and temps for Friday. Inland temps take another jump up. pic.twitter.com/d4CmCSG0wk — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 7, 2022

Inland temps soar into the weekend but coastal valleys will still have enough marine influence to stay mild and near seasonal averages. pic.twitter.com/JgFihNaeEr — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 7, 2022

Despite the ridge, there will be afternoon onshore winds at beaches and near coastal valleys which will keep temperatures near seasonal averages there.

It is Thursday... which means it is time to check the lake levels.. the white number is the current percentage of design capacity and the red number is the week-to-week change in capacity in percentage. pic.twitter.com/ATb4zDBcYD — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 7, 2022

The U.S. Drought Monitor for California didn't get any worse week-to-week. This is good news considering it is summer and no significant relief is coming for a while. pic.twitter.com/OkocGr8ztu — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 7, 2022

