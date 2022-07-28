Inland temps hit 100 today but the extended forecast has temps back to average quickly

We have reached a very stable pattern for the Central Coast recently. Beach and coastal conditions have barely wavered. Inland highs have wobbled up and down but generally stayed within about 5 degrees of average.

Even today's triple-digit number was only about 6-7 degrees above normal.

The visit into the triple digits is very temporary. Already Friday thru the weekend temps again fade, but only to average or perhaps a few degrees below.

The reason for this is the weakening of high pressure locally and a slight increase in the depth of marine cooled air. This trend actually continues to cool us thru the weekend before warming again subtlely into the middle of next week.

Coastal conditions are largely unchanged with night and morning marine influence with afternoon clearing and a seabreeze. Beaches will continue highs in the 60s, and coastal valleys in the 70s thru the weekend and much of next week.