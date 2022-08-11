Inland temps look to stay around 100 degrees into next week

It is not a forecast that currently has many twists nor turns in it. At the beaches and near coastal valleys it is more night and morning cloud cover with afternoon clearing and temps slightly warmer than average. Afternoon winds 10-20 with some locally higher winds from the NW.

Inland temps are warmer than average with the marine-influenced air too low to get into the interior valleys. Daily highs are more impacted by the strength of high pressure.

All of this stays pretty steady because a right of high pressure has an axis off to our east with a trough to the west. The Central Coast has some SW flow aloft which keeps the monsoon to the east for now.

The thing to watch is the deeper extended forecast, the 8-14 day outlook. I've talked about this in most of my stories this week. Modeling continues to show the potential for the western ridge to essentially back up and take a position closer to us.

This opens the door for westward migration of muggy unstable air and also reinforces some potential for hot air.

The combination of both could lead to showers and scattered thunderstorms. Now, this is still some time out, but interestingly the monsoon activity of the last week actually improved the drought picture in the state with a slight reduction of exceptional and extreme drought in eastern CA. Locally there are no changes.

This is about as good as drought news gets in mid-August.