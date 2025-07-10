Inland temps remain warm and mild conditions on the way for coastal areas this weekend

Advisories:

A Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara County’s south coast is in effect until 3 a.m. Friday, July 11, 2025.

A Heat Advisory for San Luis Obispo County is in effect until 8 p.m., Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Detailed forecast:

Happy Thursday, Central Coast!

It was another hot day on the Central Coast as high pressure aloft remained in southern California on Thursday.

Some inland communities, like Paso Robles, reached triple digits on Thursday afternoon.

However, onshore flow is keeping temperatures moderate along the coast over the past several days, and will strengthen through early next week.

Over the coming days, the marine layer depth will deepen through the weekend as strong onshore flow stays in place.

Despite strong onshore flow along the Central Coast, dense fog issues should linger over the next several nights and mornings.

Night through morning, low clouds and fog will become a staple of the forecast, expanding in coverage over the weekend.

With the strong onshore flow developing, gusty onshore winds are likely to develop across the interior valleys in San Luis Obispo County.

Elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur in the interior due to gusty winds and warmer-than-normal conditions lingering.

Above normal temperatures will stick around into the weekend, especially for our interior communities.

But a cooling trend will begin early next week. The best cooling will occur in the beaches and coastal valleys.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!

-Eddie