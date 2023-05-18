Inland temps remain warm another day before backing off while coastal temps stay contained

Inland temps remained warm with clear skies and dry air dominating conditions but beaches and coastal valleys were much cooler with significant amounts of marine influence. There won’t be much change Thursday as inland temps will still push into the 90s, coastal valleys will be in the 60s and low 70s again with beaches in the 50s and lower 60s.

Friday will see a little evolution in temps as the marine depth will increase slightly, allowing some cooler temps to get inland. There won’t be much change in the coastal valleys but beaches could see temps come up a bit as a deeper marine layer with a weaker temperature inversion should allow temps to come up with a little more sunshine.

Down the road, I think we continue to see a slide in temps as the large amplitude ridge flattens. Inland temps come all the way back into the 70s and some upper 60s next week. The change at the coast and beaches will be much more subtle as current temps are not extreme at all. I see a lot of highs in the 60s and 70s there next week.

There is still occasional thunderstorm activity in The Sierra over the extended forecast. I don’t see any significant local potential at this point.