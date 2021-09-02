Inland temps set to rise again before weekend ends

The Central Coast has had a mild week since Tuesday.

Monday inland temps topped 105 but then temperatures dropped 20+ degrees and conditions have stayed cool thru today. Friday some warming begins for interior areas but warming looks to peak Sunday and Monday with temps 100-105. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday also have 100 or near 100-degree potential.

Coastal valleys will see temperatures in the 70s for Friday and Saturday before 70s and 80s develop Sunday thru Wednesday.

Beaches will see temperatures nearly steady in the 60s. More night and morning marine clouds at beaches and near coastal valleys. Inland areas which have experienced some early clouds will see less of that as high pressure returns compressing the currently deep marine layer of 4000+ feet.

The reason for the warm-up is the departing trough over The West and the retrograde development of a ridge of high pressure backing in from the Desert Southwest.