Inland temps set to soar on Wednesday

We are entering that time of year when the temperature differences between coastal areas and inland areas can be large. The forecast for the next few days will illustrate that as inland temps will be near 100 while coastal areas will likely stay in the 70s and 80s.

Today a minor upper atmospheric wave moving through the jetstream kept the marine layer deep enough for mild coastal temps, and while inland temps did make it into the upper 80s...it'll likely be 10 degrees warmer Wednesday.

There are still areas where the winds are strong enough for an advisory: the western portion of the Southcoast.

The change for Wednesday is that the trough of low pressure kicks east and is replaced by a flat ridge in the upper atmosphere. This will make the marine-influenced air less deep so inland areas warm. Coastal valleys will also warm into the 80s and beaches into the 70s. Some patchy marine clouds are possible early and late but not enough to hide the sun for long.

Thursday also looks warm to hot away from the coast, while at the coast some more significant marine cloud cover early and late should drive temps down a few degrees.

Everyone sees a few degrees come off Friday and Saturday as a larger trough in the upper atmosphere digs in east of us. This is not an ideal cooling position but still enough for the small fade on temps.

However, later that next week could get warm again. Modeling has consistently been showing a more amplified ridge pattern setting up by Monday and become very amplified by mid-week with a trough to our east and a large ridge west. This could fuel some winds. We'll have to watch this for potential fire weather concerns, but it is a ways out there. Just something to keep an eye on.