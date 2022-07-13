Watch Now
Inland temps set to soar Thursday and level off over 100 degrees

Posted at 4:40 PM, Jul 13, 2022
This week the Central Coast has had a good run of mild weather, even in the regularly warm interior. That comes to an end for some Thursday thru the weekend as inland temps will jump to over 100 degrees and linger near that number into next week.

Coastal changes will be more subtle with coastal valleys in the 80s and lower 80s and Southcoast temps in the 70s to just shy of 80. The reason for the subtle changes is that marine influence, either clouds or just marine cooled air will stick around to a large extent.

The general pattern features a trough lifting out of California and a high-pressure ridge looking to creep west.

The summer monsoon, active over Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada, will also try to move west. I think some activity sneaks into eastern California and The Sierra but not far enough west to be a local concern.

