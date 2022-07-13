Inland temps set to soar Thursday and level off over 100 degrees

This week the Central Coast has had a good run of mild weather, even in the regularly warm interior. That comes to an end for some Thursday thru the weekend as inland temps will jump to over 100 degrees and linger near that number into next week.

Towns and temps for Thursday clearly illustrates the interior warm-up while beaches remain largely unchanged. pic.twitter.com/z3voh9iUEB — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 13, 2022

Inland temps will take a big jump Thursday and warm even more Friday. Coastal areas also warm to near 80. Beaches may be a tiny bit warmer but marine influence looks to stay near. pic.twitter.com/5WKl3qpxbl — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 13, 2022

Planning to head to the Santa Barbara County Fair in Santa Maria? Here is what tonight and tomorrow look like. pic.twitter.com/T3gcljGB9f — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 13, 2022

Coastal changes will be more subtle with coastal valleys in the 80s and lower 80s and Southcoast temps in the 70s to just shy of 80. The reason for the subtle changes is that marine influence, either clouds or just marine cooled air will stick around to a large extent.

A ridge backs into The West from the 4-corners area as a trough lifts north out of California. This will prompt inland temps to rise but beaches stay largely unchanged. The monsoon will creep west but is unlikely to make it to the Central Coast. pic.twitter.com/sNxXeCaaTP — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 13, 2022

The general pattern features a trough lifting out of California and a high-pressure ridge looking to creep west.

The summer monsoon, active over Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada, will also try to move west. I think some activity sneaks into eastern California and The Sierra but not far enough west to be a local concern.