Inland temps stay warm over the weekend but pleasant conditions elsewhere

The biggest change in the weather over the course of the week was the interior warming getting established.

Yes, there was some marine cloud cover this morning but as expected it was less deep.. inland areas warmed up., pic.twitter.com/9icp4bFaTt — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 8, 2022

Early this week we were on the cooler side at the coast and interior as marine layer depth allowed cool air and clouds into the interior as a trough of low pressure lingered off the West Coast. Over the last few days, high pressure has built compressing the depth of the marine layer, limiting the clouds and cooler air to the beaches and near coastal valleys.

City by city temps for Saturday.. the forecast is offering up a wide range of temperatures. pic.twitter.com/IZHA2JYwDo — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 8, 2022

Over the weekend the trough of low pressure will complete its lift out of the West Coast. The jet stream will then align itself closer to the Canadian border.

The trough of low pressure over The West is still lifting out of the region, a ridge takes its place but it will only really heat up inland areas as it appears that light wind flow and a strong inversion will produce plenty of marine clouds near the coast next week. pic.twitter.com/3uLnZlwkS5 — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 8, 2022

This will crank inland temps up to near 100. This will linger thru the weekend, take a small dip on Tuesday and Wednesday and again warm back to the upper 90s and near 100 to close next week.

Interior temps look to linger just shy of 100 much of the extended forecast (which is above average but not extreme), coastal conditions will be heavily moderated by night and morning marine influence and onshore afternoon winds. pic.twitter.com/xJO3j3lpQ6 — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 8, 2022

At the coast, it is a different situation. The compressed marine layer will still be around night and morning hours with nice afternoon clearing likely. However afternoon onshore winds will also help temps from increasing too much.

Next week as the ridge peaks the winds likely slow a bit and low clouds near the beaches could get deeper and a bit more stubborn keeping temps cool at beaches and mild in the coastal valleys.

I know it is summer, so when you look at an 8-14 day outlook you might think, "well, it is summer... it is supposed to be warm" but what this chart is saying is that it will be warmer than the 30-year average. pic.twitter.com/2FfBUSNALJ — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) July 8, 2022

The deeper extended forecast looks to stay above average away from beaches. Summer monsoon activity is likely in the 4-Corners Region but not in California which just looks warm and dry (which is the normal state in summertime).