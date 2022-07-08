Watch Now
Inland temps stay warm over the weekend but pleasant conditions elsewhere

Atascadero cloud rainbow
Angela Parker Ramsey posted this to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde #BeOnKSBY
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 19:32:26-04

The biggest change in the weather over the course of the week was the interior warming getting established.

Early this week we were on the cooler side at the coast and interior as marine layer depth allowed cool air and clouds into the interior as a trough of low pressure lingered off the West Coast. Over the last few days, high pressure has built compressing the depth of the marine layer, limiting the clouds and cooler air to the beaches and near coastal valleys.

Over the weekend the trough of low pressure will complete its lift out of the West Coast. The jet stream will then align itself closer to the Canadian border.

This will crank inland temps up to near 100. This will linger thru the weekend, take a small dip on Tuesday and Wednesday and again warm back to the upper 90s and near 100 to close next week.

At the coast, it is a different situation. The compressed marine layer will still be around night and morning hours with nice afternoon clearing likely. However afternoon onshore winds will also help temps from increasing too much.

Next week as the ridge peaks the winds likely slow a bit and low clouds near the beaches could get deeper and a bit more stubborn keeping temps cool at beaches and mild in the coastal valleys.

The deeper extended forecast looks to stay above average away from beaches. Summer monsoon activity is likely in the 4-Corners Region but not in California which just looks warm and dry (which is the normal state in summertime).

