Inland temps take a hit before the holiday weekend with the coastal marine layer still in play

Weather Update: Cooler Days Ahead, Followed by a Warming Trend

Short-Term Forecast:

An upper-level trough of low pressure is set to move south tonight out of the Pacific Northwest, bringing cooler temperatures.

While there will be a slight drop in temperatures on Thursday, a more significant decrease is expected on Friday, particularly in interior areas.

However, a warming trend is anticipated to begin over the weekend, with temperatures returning to near-normal by mid-next week.

Currently, the region is under the influence of a broad upper-level trough due to an upper-level low affecting the Pacific Northwest. This troughing pattern is expected to strengthen through Friday.

Thursday: Marine layer clouds will extend further inland tonight, potentially reaching interior valleys by morning. Coastal areas will experience more persistent cloud cover, making clearing difficult. Temperatures are expected to decrease by 1 to 3 degrees, with coastal highs in the mid-60s and interior valleys reaching into the 70s. Additional cooling is expected on Friday.

Friday: A sharper shortwave trough will pass over the region, bringing colder air aloft and increasing chances of drizzle and fog overnight into the morning. Friday will likely be the coldest day of the forecast period, with highs in the 60s and lower 70s in interior areas—6 to 12 degrees below normal. Advisory-level wind gusts are possible in the western portion of the Santa Barbara South Coast during the afternoon and evening.

Long-Term Outlook:

Saturday: The trough will begin to break down, leading to rising upper-level heights and a warming trend. Cloud cover is expected to be less extensive.

Sunday to Tuesday: The broad trough will finally give way to a weak ridge, reducing onshore flow and limiting the inland reach of marine layer clouds. Clearing and sunshine will improve each day from Memorial Day weekend into Tuesday. Maximum temperatures will trend upwards, peaking on Tuesday or Wednesday. Daytime highs for Memorial Day will range from the mid-60s to mid-70s along the coast and up to the low 80s in the valleys, approaching near-normal conditions by Tuesday.