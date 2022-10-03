Inland temps warm again this week while beaches remain cool

It is fall and also the beginning of a new rain season (begins Oct. 1st). Unfortunately, no rain is in the forecast this early. However a run of steady weather is ahead for the upcoming week.

I like interior temps to return to the 90s and stay there for the next week. Coastal valleys will press into the mid-70s to lower 80s and essentially hover there for the next several days while beaches remain in the 60s.

The reason temps warmed back up is the fact that the weekend upper low positioned to our north and east has moved on and a large amplified ridge is in place and looks pretty consistent throughout the weekend.

Other than some wind with the building ridge, once it sets up it looks like a very quiet pattern of night and morning clouds at beaches and near coastal valleys with afternoon clearing and a sea breeze. Inland temps will be cool at night but warmer than average during the day, air looks pretty dry so some lows will hit the 40s but highs into the 90s all week.

