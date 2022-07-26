The summer weather pattern is living up to its reputation here on the Central Coast: wide contrasts of conditions in a compressed space. Inland heat is building again over the next few days, pushing to 100 on Thursday and then backing off a bit for the coming weekend to near average.

Elsewhere we've seen night and morning low clouds with the marine clouds backing up to just off the shore and moving in again nightly. This has kept beaches and near coastal valleys mild. The afternoon winds have also been garden variety, up to 20mph.

Off to the east, we are watching the summer monsoon with some scattered thunderstorms making it into eastern CA and even into the Sierra but not this far west.

There is some mid-level steering flow that is trying to drive the instability in our direction but modeling shows it coming up short over the next few days.

Aloft there is SW flow in the upper atmosphere, it repositions a little into Thursday but some trough development thru the upper flow likely backs temps off over the weekend to near average. I could get deeper into the analysis but weather conditions only evolve slightly up then down into the weekend.