Inland temps will continue to stay warm until the weekend

Inland heat continues to be a big element of the forecast into the coming weekend. Triple-digit heat will continue with high temps in northern SLO county to be 100-105 thru Friday with some easing of the heat this weekend.

Coastal valleys continue to be in the 70s and lower 80s with beaches in the 60s and lower 70s.

The pattern has a ridge over The West. The ridge is still positioned in such a way that some upper-level clouds will push in from the monsoon to our east.

Yesterday there were even a few raindrops around the area, nothing was reported today. I think we'll see high clouds from the monsoon Wednesday but doesn't look like actual rain will result.. we are at the western edge of that cloud cover push.

The coming weekend will bring some relief but mid to late next week it appears 100+ returns to inland areas.

This is all very important with the long-running Mid-State Fair beginning Wednesday.

The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center likes the end of the month to be hot, I concur. I also think the PacNW will get very hot. These PacNW heat events are significant in that it hits the normally temperature area very hard.