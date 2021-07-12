Inland Valleys to see triple digits to start the week

Excessive heat will stick throughout Monday for the inland valleys, but a cooling trend will be on its way back to bring temperatures back to season normal by the end of the week.

The inland valleys will see yet another day in the mid-to-upper 100s by the afternoon with wind gusts possibly reaching 20-25mph. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Monday night at 9pm for the interiors. A cooling trend will be on the way for those areas with temperatures falling to season normal or even below by the end of the week.

The coastal valleys will see a comfortable day on Monday with a high near 81 for San Luis Obispo and a high near 75 in Santa Maria. Wind gusts could reach up to 20mph for some coastal valley areas, but not a very breezy day.

Along the coast, temperatures will vary between the low 60s and the low 70s; a perfect day to head to the beach with the excessive heat warning in place for those inland valleys. The Santa Ynez Valley will see high temperatures between the upper 80s and low 90s, while Vandenberg and Lompoc will see highs in the low-to-mid 70s with some patchy fog before 11am on Monday.