Inland warmth lingers but the temperature trend will continue down

Residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties can expect a gradual cooling trend to continue through midweek. High pressure is weakening over the area, allowing for stronger onshore winds to bring some relief from the heat. Nighttime and morning low clouds and fog slowly return to coastal areas, providing a cooler start to the days. However, temperatures will likely rise again next weekend as high pressure builds back into the region.

Short-Term Forecast (Today - Thursday)

The next few days will bring relatively calm weather to the area. Currently, a high-pressure system is situated over southern New Mexico, influencing our weather. An upper-level low-pressure system will move through the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday and Thursday, pushing the high-pressure southeast and changing our weather pattern slightly.

This morning, some residual humidity and partly cloudy skies have prevented the formation of marine layer clouds. Heat advisories and warnings are in effect for the interior parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

However, these advisories are expected to end as temperatures drop below hazardous levels tomorrow.

Over the next two days, the cooling trend will continue, increasing nighttime and morning low clouds. The marine layer will remain shallow, covering only coastal areas and the lowest valleys. The stronger onshore flow will lead to 2 to 4 degrees of cooling each day. By Thursday, temperatures in the coastal and valley areas will be 1 to 3 degrees below normal, with valley highs ranging from 80-90 degrees, while interior regions will see temperatures near normal.

Long-Term Forecast (Friday - Monday)

The cooling trend will peak on Friday, particularly in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, with maximum temperatures ending up 3-6 degrees below normal. The marine layer will be well-developed, potentially extending further into the valleys and keeping some beaches cloudy all day. Strong onshore winds could bring near-advisory level gusts to the western portion of the Santa Barbara south coast.

Over the weekend, high pressure will begin to rebuild. The marine layer will shrink slightly, and breezy west to northwest winds will continue, peaking each afternoon and evening, particularly in southwest Santa Barbara County. Inland temps should return to average Saturday and above average early next week while beaches and near coastal valleys likely remain near average.

