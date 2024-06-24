Interior heat continues while coastal temps ease

The weather forecast continues hot conditions continuing away from the coast. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties will experience significant heat, though a gradual cooling trend is expected to begin as the week progresses.

Short-Term Forecast (Today - Wednesday)

Some moisture from former tropical storm Alberto gave the area partly cloudy skies with some scattered thunderstorms and isolated Monday. Marine clouds were limited due to higher humidity aloft.

The onshore flow returned this afternoon will was stronger than yesterday, beginning some cooling along the coast and in the coastal valleys. Despite this, the interior was still hot.

Tonight, the stronger onshore push may generate more coastal low clouds, although the marine layer remains disorganized and slow to develop. The upper high will shift slightly southwest, bringing dry southwest flow over the area and reducing the risk of thunderstorms.

On Wednesday, an upper-level low will move through the Pacific Northwest, bringing weak troughing over California. The strong onshore flow will persist, leading to more extensive and earlier-arriving marine layer stratus. This will result in slower clearing of coastal areas and further cooling by 2 to 4 degrees. While coastal and valley areas will cool to near-normal temperatures, inland regions will remain 4 to 6 degrees above normal.

Long-Term Forecast (Thursday - Sunday)

The extended forecast now appears more stable, with an upper high moving east and a stationary troughing pattern over the west coast. This pattern will maintain dry southwest flow over the area. The marine layer is expected to remain shallow with minimal inland penetration.

Temperatures will gradually decline through Saturday, eventually reaching 2 to 4 degrees below normal. By Sunday, a weakening of onshore flow will bring slight warming to the area.