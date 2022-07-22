Interior heat sticking around for one more day, cooler weather is on the way

Good Morning Central Coast! We made it to Friday and it is going to be another hot one in the interior valleys so get ready!

As far as morning fog is concerned, there are a few patches moving through coastal valleys but most locations should remain clear for the morning commute.

For daytime conditions no big changes are in store, but Saturday does contain a change many are hoping for inland: cooling temps.

A ridge of high pressure is keeping the marine layer low and pinned to beaches and near coastal valleys. This has kept inland temps over 100 much of the week.

This pattern holds through Friday but the ridge in the jet stream moves on to be replaced by the milder SW flow aloft. This will return inland temps to near average (actually a few degrees below Sunday into the middle of next week).

Beaches and near coastal valleys have been generally mild this week as night and morning low clouds have been somewhat stubborn at beaches and even when the clouds clear off the marine influence is there keeping temps down.

This cooling pattern will also cool places already mild, but not as dramatically as inland. Folks at beaches and near coastal valleys can expect temps to drop a handful of degrees with deep penetration of the night and morning marine clouds thru the weekend.

Later next week it looks like some warming resumes, some models are actually calling for some very warm/hot temps to develop late next week. Stay tuned.

Have a great weekend!