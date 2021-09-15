Interior temperatures look to be about ten degrees below average the next few days

This week the Central Coast has seen a gradual temperature slide but a more significant drop takes place Thursday as the first in a series of deeper troughs work through The West.

The low-pressure troughs will do a couple of things: deepen the marine influence and also crank up the winds driving marine cooled air further inland.

At the coast, we've already been experiencing plenty of marine influence but an increase of it and even pockets of occasional mist as drizzle are possible nights and mornings into the weekend.

I think the bigger question of the forecast is about a potential warm-up.

Models aren't entirely clear at the moment. To me, it looks like the trough takes on a complicated elongated positive tile (it builds back to the west) thru Thursday. Then over the course of the early weekend, we are in SW flow in the southern branch of the jet stream while a larger and colder trough digs into the Pac NW for Sunday and Monday.

Currently, my temperature forecast graphic has some warming for Sunday and Monday inland, but I will likely change this to holding steady or even dropping temps a degree or to thru Monday before warming Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.