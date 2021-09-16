Interior temperatures well below the average thru the weekend

The Central Coast has experienced a slow slide in temperatures all week with the biggest changes being felt in the interior where Monday temperatures were 100 degrees (10 degrees above average) and have moved down every day since. I think it is possible that we close the week with some interior temperatures 10 or even more degrees below average.

Coastal temperatures also slid, but with some level of marine layer all week the departure was not as dramatic.

Currently, onshore flow is dominating with a trough of low pressure over the region at the moment. The current trough is positively tilted, meaning it leans back to the west. This keeps the influence of the trough in place a bit longer. It isn't an impressive feature. However, a more interesting trough of low pressure is on the way for the weekend.

This larger, stronger, and cooler trough digs in from the PacNW. This will push a cold front thru NorCal for some rain down to about the Bay area before the front falls apart as it moves further south along the California coastline.

Locally I doubt we see rain from the front, even though a dissipating front looks to push thru the area Sunday. I do think this feature will keep temps down until it lifts out Monday. Some coastal mist and drizzle are possible as the front moves through, but not much.

Thursdays we update the drought and lake level situation locally. Lakes continue the summer sag, but some levels are now quite low without significant rebuilding rains in sight.

The good news (if you can call it that) is that the U.S. Drought Monitor didn't change week to week. !00% of the state is in drought with the Central Coast in "extreme" drought and the San Joaquin Valley in "exceptional" drought which is the worst category.