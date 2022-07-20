Interior temps on the rise, coasts much cooler

Good Morning Central Coast! To kick off this Wednesday more marine influence is filtering through the region. This is drasticaly lowering visibility on roads througout beaches and coastal valleys. Continued clear skies remain in the interior valleys.

For today coastal valleys continue to be in the 70s and lower 80s with beaches in the 60s and lower 70s. In the interiors that same intense heat is sticking around with highs just above 100.

The coming weekend will bring some relief, briefly dropping to the mid 80s in Paso Robles, but mid to late next week it appears 100+ returns to inland areas.

The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center likes the end of the month to be hot, I concur. I also think the PacNW will get very hot. These PacNW heat events are significant in that it hits the normally temperature area very hard.

Have a great day Central Coast!