Interior valleys continue to warm while morning fog remains

Good Morning Central Coast and Happy Monday!

To start off the morning the marine layer is continuing to drop visibility quickly, thankfully the total area with limited visibility is less expansive than at the start of last week. The Santa Barbara County south coast will also see significant fog to start the morning.

Most beaches and areas prone to marine layer fog will likely see that same pattern through the next few days as well.

As far as temperatures go, interior valleys will reach into the 90s today, with temperatures getting much cooler towards the coasts. Coastal valleys will be int he upper 70s into the 80s with some beaches (and the SBA southcoast) struggling to reach out of the 60s.

As has been the case the past few days high elevations and interior valleys will experience gusty winds most afternoons and evenings this week.

The high pressure system that has been building over the past few days will continue to heat up most communities along the Central Coast trough the first few days of this week.

As we push past Wednesday the pattern will shift with some slight trending towards lower pressure. For us that will mainly mean skightly cooler temperatures to end the week on a rather unremarkable note.

Over the weekend northerly winds will pick up and bring some stronger gusts and limit the marine layer. This will make for a sunny and slightly warmer weekend.

Have a great day Central Coast!