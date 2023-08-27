Interior valleys will be affected by the warming trend hitting the Central Coast next week

Happy Saturday, Central Coast! Let's dive in and see what we're expecting to see throughout the area for the weekend, as we head into the upcoming work week.

According to the National Weather Service, a trough along the west coast has been keeping the temperatures near or below normal for the last few days. Experts say the trough is expected to move to the north and will create a ridge of high pressure over southern California for the next few days. Decreased onshore flow will result in warmer high temperatures into early next week right here on the Central Coast.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Santa Barbara County and it is expected to end next Tuesday evening around 8 pm.

While the Santa Ynez Valley has a Heat Advisory in place through next week, temps are expected to reach well into the lower 90s on Sunday.

A warming trend taking place through at least Tuesday as high pressure settles into southern California between Monday and Tuesday. Interior Valleys will see a greater impact from the warming trend taking place next week, with temps peaking on Tuesday at 107 degrees. San Luis Obispo is expected to see a high temp of 90 degrees next Tuesday, while Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will peak near the mid-80s.

Luckily, we will see a slight cool down as we head into the next weekend!

With weakening onshore flow taking place this evening, the marine layer is expected to have minimal coverage with low clouds and fog pushing into the coastal valleys toward Santa Maria, Lompoc, and the south of Point Conception.

We are expecting to see those night-to-morning clouds this weekend southwest of the Central Coast!

On Sunday evening, gusty Sundowner winds are expected to be present along the south coast, and could possibly reach advisory levels, and create elevated fire weather conditions between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning.

Have a wonderful Saturday, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate Weather App for all your latest weather headlines.