Interior temps surge through the weekend, while coastal valleys slightly cool down

Hello, Central Coast. Happy Friday!

As we head into the weekend, staying cool and hydrated should be the top priority, as temperatures across the interiors are expected to surpass over 100 degrees as high pressure continues to cover the region, while areas near the coastline are going to stick on the cooler side. Let's dive in!

The National Weather Service has issued many heat related warnings and advisories for a vast majority of the Central Coast that are affecting areas in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County.

The current Excessive Heat Warning in place for SLO County and Santa Barbara County is set to expire Saturday evening at 8pm.

Coast valleys and West Beach will not be affected with the various heat-related warnings, as conditions will remain on the cooler side thanks to some stubborn low clouds and fog sticking along the coast, which is influenced by the marine layer.

For those who are planning to head out to the California Mid-State Fair on Saturday, expect to see a high temperature of 110 degrees.

On Saturday, cities like San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Santa Barbara, and other areas closer to the coast will begin to see a slight cool down with fog and clouds expected to be in the region with temps sticking throughout the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures in the coastal valleys are likely to slightly pick up next week on Tuesday, with temps in the upper 70s and 80s.

Temperatures in the interiors should stick between the 100-105 range into Monday and cool further Wednesday and Thursday to just under 100 degrees. This is thanks to a shift in the overall pattern as monsoon moisture will bring a set of storms into Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona to end the weekend.

This will not bring rain to the Central Coast, but it will destabilize the high pressure in turn limiting heating slightly.

As of right now, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County that is set to expire on July 22, 2023, at 8pm. While San Luis Obispo County and some areas in Santa Barbara County have an Excessive Heat Watch in place until Sunday at 8pm.

Temperatures at the California Mid-State Fair are expected to already warm up in the early morning hours at 10am with an expected temperature in the low 80s. Our modules suggest that right around 2pm, temps will get close to 110 degrees in the early afternoon hours. There will not be so much of a cool down throughout the evening hours tomorrow night.

Have a wonderful Friday, Central Coast!