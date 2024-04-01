Isolated and scattered showers wrap up by the start of the workweek

Happy Easter, Central Coast! This holiday weekend was filled with strong winds, precipitation, cool temps, multiple advisories, and cloudy skies. We are now at the very tail end of this system but some areas in the Central Coast could still see some precipitation Sunday evening. Luckily, warmer temps are slowly returning to the Central Coast for the early half of the workweek.

Here’s a look at the latest weather headlines for the Central Coast:

The upper low-pressure system will bring isolated to widely scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder to California through this evening. However, the rain could be locally heavy for some areas on the Central Coast. Cool temperatures will continue through Monday before a warming trend occurs on Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over California. Lastly, another round of precipitation returns next weekend.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

For the rest of today and into the evening, the greatest threat for isolated strong storms with localized heavy downpours and flooding, strong winds, and small hail is becoming confined to central and southern Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County, and Ventura County.

Modest northwesterly flow will overspread, offering a boost in deep shear that will facilitate localized small-scale convective clustering and sustenance - with activity spreading south to southeastward through the evening hours toward the coast.

The Flood Watch for the San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties is still effective until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be potential for convective backbuilding to locally enhance the risk for flooding, especially if heavy rain falls over southeast Santa Barbara County where antecedent ground conditions are most saturated from convective activity Saturday evening. The potential for flooding in San Luis Obispo County is very low.

However, snow levels will remain in the 4,500 to 5,500-foot range, with additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected for elevations above 6000 feet, and 1 to 3 inches for elevations between 4500 and 6000 feet. The Winter Storm Warning continues through this evening for most of the mountains in Santa Barbara County

As the upper low-pressure system continues to move south of the region, we could see a very small chance of morning rain but Monday will be dry. High temps will warm nicely with sunny skies in the forecast. Despite this warming, high temps will still end up 4 to 8 degrees below normal.

On Tuesday into Wednesday, the decent northeast flow aloft sets up between the departing trough and an approaching ridge of high pressure. Sunny skies, offshore flow, and rising heights will all bring another 4 to 8 degrees of warming to the area. This warming will bring most high temps up to near normal levels.

The High Surf Adirosy is still in effect for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 3 a.m. on Monday. Central Coast west-facing beaches and south of Point Conception are currently affected. Surf heights will lower for the upcoming week before a potentially large west-to-northwest swell brings a return to high-surf conditions for some beaches this Friday and Saturday.



