Watch
Weather

Actions

It is really feeling like winter as cool and windy conditions stick around

items.[0].image.alt
Burrow805
Cool cloudy and windy conditions on the Central Coast
Posted at 10:25 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 13:25:58-05

Happy Tuesday Central Coast! Make sure to grab an extra layer, it is a chilly one with gusts, high waves and even a chance for rain.
All this combined is really making for a day that feels like February much more than last week did.
Temperatures will stay in the 50s for most locations even chillier as you head inland.

Even though the chilly conditions will be noticeable the biggest change is coming in the form of strong winds.
W/NW winds will pick up as they push onshore bringing more marine influence with them. Most locations will see sustained winds up to 30 mph Tuesday evening. Some passes canyons and peaks will get gusts upwards of 45mph. These conditions have warranted a Wind Advisory for most of the Central Coast that will remain in effect until at least 9PM Tuesday evening, likely longer.

There is also a High Surf advisory in effect through Wednesday morning across the western beaches. Breaking waves 10-12ft are expected alongside a dangerous rip current.

An additional headline for our weather today is the chance for some light rain in the interior valleys of the Central Coast.
The cold front and quick moving trough of low pressure is bringing some unstable air to the central valley and will bring a few quick moving storms to the region. These will just clip our interior valleys in the mid day hours. Only very light accumulation is expected with accumulations from trace amounts to only a few hundredths of an inch expected.

Tuesday evening cold core of the low pressure system will shift farther east and as it moves away from us we will see significant calming in our winds and some slow warming for temperatures. Thursday will warm even more before we peak in the 70s for the weekend.

As we look all the way to next week there is some indication that we could see another chance for rain. Unfortunately like this weeks chance it will likely fall apart before it reaches us. We will keep a close eye on that chance as it gets closer.
Have a good Tuesday Central Coast!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png