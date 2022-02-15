It is really feeling like winter as cool and windy conditions stick around

Happy Tuesday Central Coast! Make sure to grab an extra layer, it is a chilly one with gusts, high waves and even a chance for rain.

All this combined is really making for a day that feels like February much more than last week did.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s for most locations even chillier as you head inland.

Temperatures today will struggle to even hit 60 degrees with strong onshore winds, the chance for light rain in the interior valleys and possible dense fog.

Even though the chilly conditions will be noticeable the biggest change is coming in the form of strong winds.

W/NW winds will pick up as they push onshore bringing more marine influence with them. Most locations will see sustained winds up to 30 mph Tuesday evening. Some passes canyons and peaks will get gusts upwards of 45mph. These conditions have warranted a Wind Advisory for most of the Central Coast that will remain in effect until at least 9PM Tuesday evening, likely longer.

Gusty conditions will be the main thing many notice today in terms of our weather. Sustained onshore winds up to 45 mph are likely alongside sustained winds up to 30mph. Take caution especially in passes and canyons.

There is also a High Surf advisory in effect through Wednesday morning across the western beaches. Breaking waves 10-12ft are expected alongside a dangerous rip current.

Wave heights today could rise to dangerous levels today with crests of 10-12 ft possible alongside a dangerous rip current. Take caution if you are in the water today!

An additional headline for our weather today is the chance for some light rain in the interior valleys of the Central Coast.

The cold front and quick moving trough of low pressure is bringing some unstable air to the central valley and will bring a few quick moving storms to the region. These will just clip our interior valleys in the mid day hours. Only very light accumulation is expected with accumulations from trace amounts to only a few hundredths of an inch expected.

Alongside todays gusty conditions we have a slight chance for some light rain in our interior valleys. Several areas have already seen trace amounts but will have a few more chances at light accumulating rain as the day goes on.

Tuesday evening cold core of the low pressure system will shift farther east and as it moves away from us we will see significant calming in our winds and some slow warming for temperatures. Thursday will warm even more before we peak in the 70s for the weekend.

Today will be the coolest day of the week, with most locations staying in the 50s with windy conditions today. By this evening clouds will clear and we will see slight warming by the morning, eventually climbing back to the 60s for later this week. More sunshine for the weekend.

As we look all the way to next week there is some indication that we could see another chance for rain. Unfortunately like this weeks chance it will likely fall apart before it reaches us. We will keep a close eye on that chance as it gets closer.

Have a good Tuesday Central Coast!