It'll finally be more fall-like around the Central Coast this weekend

Expect a continuation of the pleasant weather we've been experiencing, with slightly warmer temperatures in the valleys and inland areas through Friday. Coastal regions will remain comfortable with normal to slightly cooler temperatures.

Coastal Clouds and Fog

Low clouds and patchy fog lingered at beaches again today. This is due to a weak weather system that is lifting the marine layer, allowing the cooler, moist air to spread further inland.

Warmer Inland, Cooler Coasts

The valleys will see above-average temperatures, while the coast enjoys normal to slightly below-normal temperatures in the short-term forecast. This is typical for this time of year as the marine layer moderates coastal temperatures.

Looking Ahead to the Weekend

As we head into the weekend, a few changes are on the horizon. A weak ridge of high pressure will bring some mid and upper-level clouds, which will keep temperatures in check. By Friday, a low-pressure system will approach the coast, bringing a slight cool-down to most areas. The exception will be the Santa Barbara south coast, which may see a few degrees of warming.

Extended Forecast

The extended forecast shows a continuation of the coastal cloud pattern with comfortable temperatures. Monday is expected to be the coolest day, with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s along the coast and mid-70s to mid-80s in the valleys.

Technical Details

For those interested in the meteorological details, the current weather pattern is being influenced by a weak trough and a series of weak ridges moving across Southern California. These systems are interacting with the marine layer to create the mix of clouds, fog, and mild temperatures we are experiencing.