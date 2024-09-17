It's beginning to feel like Fall, cooler temps expected this week

Much cooler than normal temperatures will continue through the next several days, before warmer conditions return for next

weekend.

It will be windy at times today and tonight. There is a small chance of rain or drizzle today and a better chance on

Wednesday.

Areas of low clouds will be common over the coast and coastal valleys, with areas of clearing each afternoon.

Coastal Areas:

In Santa Barbara you can expect a high of 67 with sunny skies.

For Lompoc the high is 67 tomorrow with patchy clouds in the forecast.

Santa Maria has foggy conditions with a high of 67 tomorrow with patchy clouds, and there is potential for some light rain on Wednesday.

In Pismo Beach the high tomorrow is 58 with some coastal cloud coverage throughout the day.

In San Luis Obispo the high is 72 with some patchy clouds. There is potential for some light rain on Wednesday.

Valley Areas:

Santa Ynez will be cloudy and can expect a high of 73 tomorrow, before temperatures cool of into the high 70s throughout the rest of the week.

In Paso Robles tomorrow's high is 78, with some clouds throughout the day.

In Cuyama tomorrow will be 75 and sunny.

Partial Lunar Eclipse of a Supermoon:

Tomorrow evening there will be a Partial Lunar Eclipse of the Supermoon, which we can expect to be visible around 7:30pm.

We are expecting tome clouds in most areas tomorrow evening, which may make it difficult to spot, especially in our coastal areas.

The tides are also expected to be a little higher as a result, and the moon will look a little larger than normal.