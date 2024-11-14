It's going to be chilly in most places, with strong winds this evening.

Good morning, and happy Thursday Central Coast!

To start your morning expect it to be a little chilly as you step out the door. Remember to pack a jacket for the start of your day, but into this afternoon, you may be able to go without it.

A low pressure system is coming our way this evening, and with it comes colder temperatures, and some strong winds in a few places. We are expecting temperatures in most areas to be about 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year. There won't be rain throughout the day today, but you can expect some overnight sprinkles in some areas into tomorrow morning.

Here's what we are expecting for high's today in the area forecast:

Santa Barbara will be sunny today with a high of 66 degrees. This afternoon we are expecting some stronger winds in that area. Just after 4pm we are forecasting wind gusts around 30 mph.

In Lompoc today the high is 64 degrees with Sunny conditions.

Santa Maria communities can expect sunny skies with a high of 65 degrees.

Pismo Beach is also expected to be sunny, but a little cooler with a high of 57 degrees.

In San Luis Obispo the high is 67 degrees with sunny skies. It will be a little breezy throughout the day today, with calmer winds in the evening. From around 10 this morning through just after 4pm wind gusts will sit just over 20mph.

If you are in Morro Bay the high today will be 59 with some patchy clouds. Starting around noon today wind gusts will pick up, before dying down around 9pm this evening. Those gusts are expected to reach around 29mph.

In Santa Ynez more sunny skies are expected with a high of 68 degrees this afternoon.

We are expecting some patchy clouds today in Paso Robles with a high of 65 degrees.

In Cuyama you'll have sunny skies with a high of 64 degrees.

Visibility this morning is looking pretty good if you are hitting the road. You can expect a little bit of fog near Lompoc, Vandenberg, and up near Paso Robles and Cambria. That should lift as the morning goes on though.