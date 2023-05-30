June arrives and some “gloom” looks to linger

Quite a bit of cloud cover continues to linger around the Central Coast. There is an upper low moving over the region today which has some associated instability. Some rain and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in higher elevations of the Santa Barbara County mountains as possible in the afternoon and early evening. Other than that, the marine layer depth is about 5000 feet so marine developed cloud cover is over the Central Coast and the interior valleys holding temperatures down.

For the next few days, the interior can expect to see daytime highs in the 70s. Coastal valley daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s, and the beaches look to see daytime highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The upper low moves out midweek and a Ridge of high pressure builds in for the coming weekend which will warm temperatures especially away from the ocean.

Interior daytime highs look to return to the upper 80s and low 90s for the coming weekend. And while some warming will take place in the coastal valleys it will be subtle with daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Beaches still look to see a good amount of low cloud cover in the night and morning hours controlling temperatures and daytime highs even over the coming weekend look to be contained in the 60s.

The ridge is short-lived as another trough of low pressure looks to dive into the West before next week begins.

