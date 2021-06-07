Cool start to the week then temps will warm up by Thursday

Happy Monday!

Inland areas will cool through the middle of the week and then warm again on Thursday through the weekend.

Coastal areas will remain cooler with low clouds and fog even some possible drizzle on the Monday morning commute.

Paso Robles will remain in the mid 70s then by Thursday it'll hit the 80s and possibly 90 by Sunday.

San Luis Obispo will be in the upper 60s then hit mid to upper 70s by the end of the week.

Monday will be the coolest day over the next week as the clouds and strong onshore flow will bring max temps 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

There will be sundowner winds in southern Santa Barbara County beginning Tuesday. A wind advisory looks likely for the area west of Santa Barbara Airport.

Winds will be small craft advisory level through Thursday at 8 a.m.