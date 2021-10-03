Watch
Fall-like weather is on the way

Gerry Alberry
Arroyo Grande
Posted at 4:38 PM, Oct 03, 2021
Fall-like weather is on the way.

Warm weather will last through early next week but by mid-week temperatures will really start to dip.

On Monday, temperatures in inland areas like Paso Robles will hit 90 degrees but by Wednesday, temps will be in the 70s.

Places like San Luis Obispo will start in the 80s at the beginning of the week then hit the upper 60s by Thursday.

Our local beaches, coastal valleys and inland areas will have partly clouds skies this week.

On Monday afternoon into evening, there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms over Los Angeles and Ventura Counties but Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties will likely remain dry.

Other than that, it's a pretty quiet forecast with no significant winds or hazards on the water.

