Mostly cloudy skies to start the work week

Trisha Butcher
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jan 16, 2022
Happy Sunday!

With the work week around the corner, temperatures will remain comfortable.

On Monday, there is a slight chance for showers but it will be very light (under .10 inches).

Our local beaches will be in the upper 50s to low 60s to start the first half of the week. Coastal valleys will be in the lower to mid 60s. Inland areas will be in the lower to mid 60s through Wednesday.

We will experience a warming trend the second half of the week with the cloud cover mostly mixing out.

San Luis Obispo will likely hit the low 70s by Thursday. Paso Robles will reach the upper 60s around the same time. Areas like Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will also be in the low 70s by Thursday.

