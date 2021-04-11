Slightly cooler temps with breezy conditions continuing

If you made your way outside on Sunday, the winds were hard to miss in certain parts of the Central Coast.

Around 3:45 on Sunday afternoon, San Luis Obispo had 22 mph winds. Santa Maria clocked in at 18 mph. But places like Paso Robles was at 0 mph and Shandon was less breezy with 10 mph.

There's a wind advisory in effect for southern Santa Barbara County until Monday at 12 a.m.

The strong winds are out on the water as well with a Gale Warning off the coast of Santa Barbara County expiring Sunday at 9 p.m.

For San Luis Obispo County waters, there's a small craft advisory until Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The marine layer will deepen with mostly cloudy skies burning off for a couple of hours in the afternoon only to return in the evening.

Temperatures will remain cool this week in the 60s and 70s with mostly cloudy skies and minimal sunshine. By next weekend, it'll be sunny in the upper 70s, low 80s.