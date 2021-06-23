Summer weather is on the way especially for inland areas

Happy Wednesday!

We will have a couple more days of the cooler weather thanks to onshore flow. By the weekend, temperatures are going to be hot especially for inland areas. We will see temps 100 degrees or more and that'll continue through early next week. There may even be an excessive heat watch for interior San Luis Obispo County.

Gusty sundowner winds are expected to return to southern Santa Barbara County by Thursday evening. The winds may near advisory levels by Friday evening.

Over the next three days we will start to see temperatures trend up. Our beaches will be in the upper 60s and low 70s and will hit the upper 70s by Saturday. Coastal valleys will be in the lower to mid 70s and then hit the low 80s by Saturday. Inland areas will increase by 10 degrees each day and will reach triple digits by the weekend.