Temperatures start to warm up across the Central Coast

Happy Thursday!

A gradual warming trend begins today through this weekend and even into next week. Triple digit temps are on the way! We will see temperatures warming by 2-6 degrees across the region but high temps will remain 3-8 degrees below normal.

Highs in the inland areas will reach the upper 70s. The coastal regions will hit the lower to upper 60s and 70s in some spots.

Gusty northerly winds remain a concern across southern Santa Barbara County. The strongest gusts have ranged between 45-57 mph overnight and into Thursday morning. Meanwhile, a wind advisory has been extended from 10 a.m. on Thursday through 3 a.m. on Friday. The winds are expected to really ramp up through early Saturday morning, especially in the evening and overnight hours. The strongest peak gusts will range between 45 and 55 mph.

Skies are mostly clear this Thursday morning with some patchy low clouds in the coastal regions and the Santa Ynez Valley.