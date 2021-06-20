Temperatures to cool down for the first week of Summer

Happy first day of Summer!

Hot conditions for the interior will come to a close after Sunday. There will be widespread cooling on Monday.

Temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday will be a couple degrees above normal for most areas. But interior San Luis Obispo County will have high temperatures a few degrees below seasonal normals.

Paso Robles will be in the upper 80s on Monday. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with upper 70s then temperatures will be in the low 80s by mid week only to heat up to the triple digits by the end of the week.

San Luis Obispo will be in the low 70s through Thursday then hit the low to mid 80s by the end of the week. Areas like Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will also have those cooler temps in the low 70s but will then reach the low to mid 80s by the end of the week.

Night through morning low clouds and fog will affect the coast and lower valleys through next week. Skies should remain mostly clear although some partly cloudy skies are not out of the question.

As for winds, there will be gusty southwesterly winds across the interior sections each afternoon and evening. Onshore winds will gust between 25 and 40 mph across the interior through Monday. Winds will be the strongest during the afternoon and evening hours.