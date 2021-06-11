Warm weekend in store especially inland

Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the week.

Gusty northerly winds remain a concern through early Saturday morning for the Santa Barbara coast and Santa Ynez foothills especially during the evening and overnight hours. Expect the strongest gusts to range between 40-50 mph with some gusts even up to 55 mph above the hills of Montecito and between Gaviota and Refugio. Wind advisories remain in effect for the Santa Barbara South Coast and the Santa Ynez mountains through early Saturday morning. Winds are expected to dissipate Friday afternoon however only to return in the evening.

It's going to be nice for your Friday. High temps will be 5-10 degrees warmer across inland areas with a degree or two of warming across coastal areas. Pismo Beach will hit the low 70s, San Luis Obispo mid 70s, and Paso Robles will be nearing 90 degrees. By this weekend, high temps will reach 3-6 degrees above normal for this time of year with Paso hitting the low 90s with triple digit temps by next week.

Skies were clear across the Central Coast early Friday morning except some patchy low clouds around Vandenberg AFB. Increasing low clouds are expected across the Central Coast Friday afternoon except places like the Santa Barbara south coast.