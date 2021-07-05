Happy Monday!

We have a warming trend on the way. This week high pressure will gradually build over the region bringing warmer temps. The warmest days are expected to be Friday through Sunday with excessive heat possible for interior areas. Coastal areas will remain seasonable thanks to onshore flow.

Low clouds and fog will be confined to the coast and coastal valley regions during the overnight and morning hours. Some low clouds may linger into the afternoon hours too. Otherwise, mostly clear skies can be expected.

As far as winds go, onshore winds will make for breezy to gusty afternoons and early evenings. The strongest winds will be in the foothills and mountains. By Tuesday evening, winds will near advisory levels west of Goleta.

Paso Robles will be in the low 90s for your Monday but increase to the upper 90s by Tuesday and then hit triple digits by mid-week. San Luis Obispo will say mild with temperatures in the mid-70s and low 80s by the end of the week. Places like Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will be nice with temperatures in the 70s and 80s this week as well.