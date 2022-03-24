Lackluster weather sticks around until rain begins Sunday

Good Morning Central Coast!

We are continuing to see a bit of fog this morning. Western beaches especially have low visibility, causing potentially tricky road conditions.

Today highs will have quite a wide spread. Coastal regions will struggle to climb into the mid 60s while interior valleys are making another run at records with highs possibly up into the upper 80s.

Over the next couple of days we will see some lackluster weather. Not a lot will go on with nearly neutral flow and mild conditions but then Sunday evening our rain chances move in potentially bringing some significant rainfall to the Central Coast. That chance lasts into Monday before clearing out quickly.

Have a great Day Central Coast!