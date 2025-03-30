Light drizzle may linger into Monday with strong wind gusts in the interior.

Happy Sunday, Central Coast! 🌧️☔

Light drizzle was our main story for today, and this dying front has brought light rain in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

This afternoon, most areas have seen less than 0.25 inches of rain so far, but some isolated totals between 0.25 and 0.40 inches have been observed in the Santa Ynez mountains.

As the drizzle is expected to diminish through the remainder of the afternoon and evening, the second part of this system is still on track to bring more widespread light rain overnight into Monday morning, especially focused across Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

For storm totals through Monday, most areas are expected to see between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, except some local amounts between 0.50 and 1.00 inches in the Santa Ynez and Santa Lucia mountains.

However, this system will also bring gusty winds across the interior, with gusts over 30 mph.

On Tuesday, strengthening upper-level wind support will likely bring widespread winds with potential advisories across California.

By Wednesday, a light warming and drying trend is expected to occur.

High temperatures will be 8 to 12 degrees below normal on Wednesday and Thursday, with most of our coastal and valley communities seeing highs in the 60s.

The offshore flow and weakening upper low will allow for some warming Friday and Saturday, but it will still not be enough to bring high temps up to normal.

As always, have a wonderful and safe week, Central Coast! ❤️

-Eddie