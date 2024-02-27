Light rain is possible early this week but a larger storm arrives to end the week

There is an upper low situated to the south of the Central Coast and that system is pushing some light showers into Santa Barbara County (with more in Ventura County). The upper low will move thru the area into early Tuesday. Tuesday looks dry for most if not all.

Right now it appears that the Central Coast could see a few minor showers here and there, but most locations should see less than .10” of rain (and that’s for folks that see any rain at all).

There is also some cold air to the north of the region. It looks like this will only side-swipe the Central Coast and many of the daytime highs over the next few days look t be in the 60s with 70 possible for the Southcoast and some Central Coast valleys.



Thursday temps dip a bit as high pressure established Tuesday and Wednesday weakens.

Friday and Saturday rain looks to return and this is more significant. Up to 1” of rain is possible with that system. Additionally winds gusting to 30mph and waves of 15-18 feet appear possible as well.



We’ll have more on that system throughout the week.

