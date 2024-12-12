Light rainfall moves through the Central Coast, dry conditions expected by Friday

Weather headlines:

-The first of two storm systems will move through California on Thursday, bringing mostly light rain with higher totals in northwestern San Luis Obispo County.

-Saturday's storm will bring slightly higher rainfall totals, but generally light rain is expected.

-Temperatures will mostly be a few degrees below normal, with slight warming next week.

Detailed forecast:

A fast-moving, weakening frontal system approached the Central Coast early this morning.

Skies have become mostly cloudy across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Mostly light rain should occur in the area. But the rain will transition to scattered showers by the afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be between one-tenth of an inch and a quarter inch across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

The frontal system will continue to dissipate as it travels further down south.

It will be a fairly chilly day, with high temps in the 50s to mid-60s.

Gusty northwest winds will likely reach low-end advisory levels on the Central Coast, which includes the southwest coast of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Ynez Range this afternoon.

A Wind advisory has been issued for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 6 p.m. Thursday, December 12th.

A weak ridge of high pressure will build into the region allowing for dry conditions to occur, along with partly cloudy skies.

A fast-moving upper trough will move quickly through the eastern Pacific Friday night and into the west coast by Saturday. This system looks to be a bit stronger as it moves into California.

You can expect clouds to increase Friday night. There is a chance of rain across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barabra counties on Saturday morning, with rain likely to occur in the afternoon.

Rainfall totals with the next system should be somewhat higher, perhaps one-third to two-thirds of an inch across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, with local totals over one inch in northwestern communities.

Other advisories:

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties until 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15th.

A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for Santa Barbara County until 4 p.m. Sunday, December 15th.