Limited clearing of cloud and fog coverage through Memorial Day

Happy Sunday Central Coast!

Today there will be limited clearing of all the cloud coverage throughout our region, due to the strong onshore flow pattern that is causing the marine layer to deepen, as it keeps temps moderately cool.

The low wind speeds throughout the Central Coast have made it quite difficult for many of us to see the clearer skies that we are used to enjoying during the summer.

Although the summer season is starting to kick off for many people across the region, temps will be cooler than average as we make our way into June Gloom.

Some areas along the coast and valleys might see some light drizzle each morning.

A trough is expected to be in the Central Coast today and through Monday, keeping temps cooler into tomorrow's forecast.

As we head into the late week, on Thursday, there will be a cold front passing through the Central Coast, bringing cooler conditions that will feel more like Spring.

For many of you, that plan to head to the beaches along San Luis Obispo County, like Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, and Avila Beach will see highs in the 60s, with winds moving from the west at 15 mph.

Temps will remain in the low to mid-60s along the south coast for the holiday, while lows will be staying in the low to high 50s.

If you are planning to head out of the Central Coast today for Memorial Day and want to get away from the May Gray conditions, you can expect to see high temps that feel a lot like summer in Palm Springs, Bakersfield, Fresno, Sacramento, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

Have a great Sunday!

