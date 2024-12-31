Locally gusty winds and warm temperatures are expected through Thursday

We're in for a stretch of gusty north to northeast winds through Thursday. Temperatures will start to warm up today and continue to climb through the rest of the week, especially mid-week when offshore winds develop and high pressure builds over the area.

Today's Conditions

Earlier today, gusty winds developed in the higher terrain of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. These winds were due to a push of air from the north, but they have since faded.

Wednesday's Forecast

A stronger push of air from the east is expected on Wednesday, which should minimize the morning low clouds. However, with little upper-level support, the winds should not be too strong.

he increased offshore flow will bring 3 to 6 degrees of warming to most areas, with maximum temperatures reaching the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Thursday's Forecast

Thursday may be the windiest day of the week, with a chance of advisory-level gusts in the morning. These gusty winds should clear out any low clouds, making for a sunny start to the new year. Maximum temperatures will be in the mid-70s for the coasts and valleys, which is 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Looking Ahead

A weak trough is expected to pass through the region on Friday, bringing a chance of rain to the Central Coast (mostly San Luis Obispo County). Rainfall amounts from this system will be negligible. Temperatures will cool down slightly on Friday and again on Saturday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and some morning stratus along the coasts.

Weak ridging and redevelopment of offshore flow are expected for Sunday and Monday, which will limit or eliminate the marine layer. Skies will be mostly clear, and temperatures will warm up slightly each day.

Longer-range models are still dry, but there is a developing potential for a significant offshore wind event next week, from January 7th to 9th. We will continue to monitor this potential and provide updates as needed.

