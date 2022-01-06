Locally strong offshore winds will produce another mild day Thursday

After a crazy week last week the weather thus far this week has been benign. We'll see a good push of offshore winds overnight into Thursday morning at coastal areas producing a lot of sunshine and mild temps for this time of year.

The exception will be inland where the winds won't be as strong and morning low clouds will clear but temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for highs where coastal areas will see plenty of mid-60s.

The winds will be a local issue in the Santa Barbara County Mountains, passes and canyons into midnight where some strong N-NW winds will have 45-60mph potential.

Friday a cold front noses into the area, snow levels are above 5000 feet with this front which actually looks to dissipate before it hits our area. Some mist/drizzle might be possible at coastal areas. Otherwise, a short-lived offshore event Saturday morning gives way to more onshore winds over the weekend with the return of more marine clouds and influence.

Long-range models like a generally dry stretch into mid-month.