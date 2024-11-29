Long run of quiet weather ahead

The Central Coast is set for a quiet weather pattern over the next few days, characterized by dry conditions, occasional high clouds, and warming temperatures.

Saturday:

The ridge flattens slightly, allowing for additional high clouds to filter through the region, keeping skies partly cloudy. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will continue to warm due to weak offshore flow. Winds: Canyon winds will persist overnight into the morning, with local gusts of 35–45 mph in wind-prone areas like the hills of San Luis Obispo County. Temperatures: Highs will peak for the weekend, with coastal areas in the upper 70s and inland valleys climbing into the low 80s. Some locations could see temperatures 4–10°F above seasonal averages.



Sunday:

By Sunday, the high clouds will begin to clear as the subtropical moisture plume shifts southward. Offshore flow weakens, leading to slightly cooler temperatures in coastal and valley areas. Temperatures: Expect a 2–4°F drop compared to Saturday, with highs still above seasonal averages in the mid-70s along the coast and upper 70s inland.



Long Term (Monday - Thursday):

The long-term forecast remains consistent with the trend of dry and stable weather. A high-amplitude ridge will dominate the western U.S., ensuring sunny and warm conditions through at least late next week.